WeatherWatcher: Thunderstorms leave behind a trail of scattered power outages and small tree limbs

Sunday's storm

Photo by Jan Hansen

This was probably one of the best forecasted thunderstorm outbreaks for this region. Overall Western Washington received around 3,300 lightning strikes. Rainfall in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park was a little variable by a tenth of an inch or two at various personal weather stations. Winds were also gusty as expected, leading to some power outages, whereas lightning caused some power outages as well.





At the Echo Lake/North Ridge station we recorded 0.92 inches of rain over Saturday and Sunday. No need to water the lawns for about a week now. Saturday was the bulk of the rain at 0.78 inches.





It was windy as well, with gusts Saturday night peaking around 30mph, and Sunday’s isolated storm at about 5pm had wind gusts recorded at 35mph but could have easily been stronger near the treetops. The isolated storm on Sunday also brought another round of scattered power outages.





We are not done with the potentially stormy weather. Monday brought us a little break with just a few light showers in the evening. The possibility of thunderstorms returns Tuesday afternoon and evening. This time around, the chance is down from 30% to only a slight chance.





The threat of some showers remains with us Wednesday, with another slight chance of a thunderstorm Wednesday evening. Chances of showers, but without thunderstorms, continues Thursday and into Saturday night. We start to dry out Sunday afternoon and evening with a return to normal sunny weather come next Monday.

