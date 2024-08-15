Shorecrest senior meets with State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti

Ally Miner with State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti

Shorecrest High School Senior and ASB Treasurer, Ally Miner, was invited by State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti to Olympia, WA.





Ally met him at the Treasurer’s office to learn about the position and tour the vault and office. She gained insight into the day to day activities of the Treasurer with hopes to blend the experience into her future pursuits.





Ally received the invitation for being elected Treasurer at Girls State this summer. Girls State is a leadership program for high school girls that allows them to learn about government and civic engagement through simulated state government.





