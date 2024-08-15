Kruckeberg Botanic Garden's annual Garden Party

Thursday, August 15, 2024

Join us for a lovely dinner gathering and auction to support the Garden! Your presence will make a difference and help us grow together!

This year the Garden Party is hosted at The Innis Arden Clubhouse, 1430 NW 188th St, Shoreline WA 98177

Get ready for the online silent auction starting on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 10:00am till it wraps up on Saturday, September 28th at 5:00pm. If you can’t make it in person to the event, no worries, you can join the online auction at no cost. Just sign up and grab the “online bidder only” ticket.

Tickets here


Posted by DKH at 2:40 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  