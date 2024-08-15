Small Business Resources webinar August 21, 2024 on Zoom

Thursday, August 15, 2024

The office of Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal will be hosting a virtual small business resources webinar on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 from 5:30-6:30pm PST. 

This webinar will feature representatives from the Washington State Department of Commerce, the Washington Microenterprise Association, and the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Seattle District Office. 

There will be an opportunity for Q&A at the end of the presentation.

WHAT: Small Business Resources Webinar
WHEN: Wednesday, August 21st from 5:30 to 6:30 PST
WHERE: Zoom

RSVP HERE

Questions can be directed to Michael.Tanaka@mail.house.gov


