Small Business Resources webinar August 21, 2024 on Zoom

The office of Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal will be hosting a virtual small business resources webinar on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 from 5:30-6:30pm PST.





This webinar will feature representatives from the Washington State Department of Commerce, the Washington Microenterprise Association, and the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Seattle District Office.









WHAT: Small Business Resources Webinar

WHEN: Wednesday, August 21st from 5:30 to 6:30 PST

WHERE: Zoom



RSVP HERE There will be an opportunity for Q&A at the end of the presentation.





Questions can be directed to Michael.Tanaka@mail.house.gov







