Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina closed by health department for insufficient refrigeration
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
630 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177
Closed: August 13, 2024 at 12 pm
Reasons: Imminent health hazard: Insufficient refrigeration to keep food safe
Status: Closed
Establishments are allowed to reopen after correcting the situation and a follow up from the health department.
