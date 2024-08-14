Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina closed by health department for insufficient refrigeration

Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Santa Fe Mexican Grill closed by Health Department

Public Health - Seattle & King County:

Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina at 630 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177

Closed: August 13, 2024 at 12 pm

Reasons: Imminent health hazard: Insufficient refrigeration to keep food safe

Status: Closed

Establishments are allowed to reopen after correcting the situation and a follow up from the health department.



Posted by DKH at 12:29 AM
