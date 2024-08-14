Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training starts on Thursday, September 12, 2024

The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) is pleased to announce the next Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training starts on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

The CERT basic curriculum teaches community residents how to prepare themselves, their families and neighbors for an emergency, disaster or other community incident. 

Regardless of your age, background, experience or capabilities, there is something you can do to help yourself, your family and your community. 

Classes are presented by trained CERT instructors in the areas of Fire Safety, Basic First Aid, Disaster Medical Operations, Light Search & Rescue, Utility Management, and overall preparedness.

CERT is for everyone! 

Topics are presented in an easy-to-understand, step-by-step process, with hands-on training to build your knowledge and skills. After some class practice, you and your classmates will participate in a disaster simulation to give you the opportunity to apply what you have learned and build confidence in your new skills and abilities.

The CERT course will be in a seven-week format:
After completing this CERT course, the opportunities do not end. 

Join us at NEMCo to become one of our CERT volunteers or community members who serve our Northshore community, police, and fire departments throughout the year by participating at community events and so much more. 

NEMCo also offers additional training in GMRS Emergency Radio Communications, amateur radio (ham) communications, Emergency Operations Center management, and its drone program, along with more specialized member training through our monthly training program.

For additional information about NEMCo, please check out our website: www.northshoreEMC.com.


