Night Out at Echo Lake Park
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
|NNO at Echo Lake. Neighbors listen to Michelle Pidduck from Shoreline Fire
Photo by Marla Tullio
By Marla Tullio
Pat Deagan had a dream last Friday... let’s throw together a last minute Night Out at Echo Lake Park just to see who comes? Well, at least 16 neighbors and a few City of Shoreline staff showed up!
August Night Out at Echo Lake Park was planned on fairly short notice but what a crowd including Michelle Pidduck, Community Educator and Public Relations Officer for the Shoreline Fire Department seen here in photo.
|Neighbors had a great time getting to know each other and the dog cleaned up the spills
Photo by Marla Tullio
From Shoreline Police, King County Officer Lacy also stopped by long enough to listen and share info.
What a fun time meeting new neighbors, many living close by for several years but having never met until tonight!
And everyone’s dog met up as well enjoying any fallen food!
0 comments:
Post a Comment