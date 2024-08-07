Echo Lake closed due to toxic algae bloom
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
|File photo City of Shoreline
Echo Lake is currently severely impacted by algae capable of producing toxins. On advisory from Public Health Seattle & King County, Echo Lake is closed for swimming, bathing, wading, and other similar activities where direct contact between humans and pets and the lake water occurs.
Do not swim, wade, fish, or enter the water. Toxic algae can cause serious illness and can be fatal to humans and pets. For water quality updates, please visit www.shorelinewa.gov/waterquality
City staff will continue to sample the lake water weekly and we will continue to monitor the conditions. Echo Lake will remain closed until the algae clears up enough for visibility to improve and a lab result indicating cyanotoxin level below the threshold.
Stefan Grozev | Senior Surface Water Program Specialist
Public Works | City of Shoreline
