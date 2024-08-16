LFP “Legacy” business Ballinger Automotive closes

Ballinger Automotive. Photo by Lis Johnson State plan to restore Lyon Creek culvert will cause traffic headaches



One of LFP’s oldest businesses, Ballinger Automotive, closed its doors recently after just over 80 years in business, catching customers by surprise.





The closure was made necessary by the Washington Department of Transportation’s salmon recovery program. Ballinger Automtoive’s property includes a Lyon Creek culvert that is part of a $13 million state effort to restore salmon habitat and migration along the creek as it runs under Ballinger Way.





The project on the Ballinger Automotive property will cost close to an estimated $9 million of the funds set aside to local projects along Lyon Creek.





Ballinger Automotive had been in negotiations with the state for some time over the price offered for the property, but with the work slated to start next summer, the state exercised eminent domain, offering compensation of $124,000. The owner, Rob Ricker, is pursuing the matter in court, saying the price is too low.





Considered a legacy business because of its longevity, Ballinger Automotive had a loyal clientele, who valued its fair prices and good work.





The sudden closure came as a surprise to the many customers and neighbors.





The section of Lyon Creek that runs through the culvert at the edge of the company’s property will be replaced next summer and is part of a much larger statewide program potentially costing upwards of nearly $8 billion.





The culvert renovation at Ballinger Automotive will have a substantial impact on traffic when it gets underway next summer.





The state will take bids on the project this fall.





According to a project overview from the state, crews will replace the existing 6 by 4 foot box culvert with a 24 foot structure, with the potential to open more than 7.5 miles of habitat and migration for a variety of salmon and trout —although upgrades and improvements to other culverts will be necessary to achieve that goal.





The project is expected to start next summer and extend into winter.





According to the overview, there will be a four week closure of Ballinger Way at 35th Avenue NE for the removal of the existing culvert, during which time traffic will be detoured around the construction.





The state also expects a full closure of NE 185th for soil remediation and a partial closure of 35th Avenue E for the relocation of a sewer pipe. The overview says the timing of these closures has not yet been decided.





By Lis Johnson