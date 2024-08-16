CRISTA welcomes the community to Summer Fest to celebrate its 75th anniversary

In the midst of celebrating its milestone 75th anniversary throughout 2024, CRISTA Ministries is preparing to welcome the community to its 60-acre Shoreline campus on Saturday, August 24, 2024 for “Summer Fest,” a free all-day family-friendly festival.









Kicking off with a 75-car classic car show from 10am-2pm and concluding with a live concert from 5-7pm, Summer Fest activities are completely free to attendees throughout the day. The CRISTA Ministries campus, home to King's Schools and the Cristwood senior community, is located at 19303 Fremont Ave N , blocks southwest of where 205th and Aurora connect.

CRISTA's 75th Anniversary Summer Fest schedule includes:
10am-5pm Kids Zone & Rock Climbing Wall hosted by CRISTA Camps & King's Schools
10am-2pm Classic Car Show hosted by CRISTA Senior Living
11am-1pm Free Hot Dogs & Ice Cream (while supplies last) hosted by CRISTA Senior Living
5-7pm Summer Night of Prayer & Worship hosted by SPIRIT 105.3 & PRAISE 106.5





CRISTA Senior Living will be offering complimentary hot dogs and ice cream to car show guests beginning at 11am. In the afternoon, several beloved local food trucks will be onsite with meals and beverages available for purchase.





Founded in 1949 at the site of the former Firlands Tuberculosis Sanitorium, CRISTA Ministries (originally known as King's Garden) has grown into one of the largest non-profit organizations in the Pacific Northwest and one of the most diverse not-for-profit service organizations in the world.





CRISTA’s five ministries serve the world in areas ranging from Christian education (King’s Schools, CRISTA Camps) to media (CRISTA Media) to poverty alleviation (World Concern) to senior care (CRISTA Senior Living).



