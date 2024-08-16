CRISTA welcomes the community to Summer Fest to celebrate its 75th anniversary
Friday, August 16, 2024
The CRISTA Ministries campus, home to King’s Schools and the Cristwood senior community, is located at 19303 Fremont Ave N, blocks southwest of where 205th and Aurora connect.
CRISTA’s 75th Anniversary Summer Fest schedule includes:
- 10am-5pm Kids Zone & Rock Climbing Wall hosted by CRISTA Camps & King’s Schools
- 10am-2pm Classic Car Show hosted by CRISTA Senior Living
- 11am-1pm Free Hot Dogs & Ice Cream (while supplies last) hosted by CRISTA Senior Living
- 5-7pm Summer Night of Prayer & Worship hosted by SPIRIT 105.3 & PRAISE 106.5
Kicking off with a 75-car classic car show from 10am-2pm and concluding with a live concert from 5-7pm, Summer Fest activities are completely free to attendees throughout the day.
CRISTA Senior Living will be offering complimentary hot dogs and ice cream to car show guests beginning at 11am. In the afternoon, several beloved local food trucks will be onsite with meals and beverages available for purchase.
|CRISTA's main building
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Founded in 1949 at the site of the former Firlands Tuberculosis Sanitorium, CRISTA Ministries (originally known as King’s Garden) has grown into one of the largest non-profit organizations in the Pacific Northwest and one of the most diverse not-for-profit service organizations in the world.
CRISTA’s five ministries serve the world in areas ranging from Christian education (King’s Schools, CRISTA Camps) to media (CRISTA Media) to poverty alleviation (World Concern) to senior care (CRISTA Senior Living).
Collectively, the ministries of CRISTA reach millions of individuals each year in over 200 countries around the world. The shared mission of CRISTA’s ministries is to fearlessly declare the Gospel with Biblical truth and love, leading generations to follow Jesus.
CRISTA’s 75th anniversary celebration will reach its peak on Saturday, November 16, with a Gala event at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue. For more information about Summer Fest or the Gala, please visit crista.org. For media inquiries, please contact Ben Wilson at 206.546.7487 or bwilson@crista.net.
Stated CRISTA Ministries CEO, Jacinta Tegman: “At CRISTA, we call ourselves a family of ministries. And an extended part of our family has been the city of Shoreline and surrounding cities that we have been proud to call our home for 75 years and counting.
"We are thrilled at the opportunity to welcome families to our historic campus for a full day of fun on August 24.”
