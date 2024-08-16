Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on September 13, 2024 for the Kruckeberg ADA-approved boardwalk through the Garden's forest

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden celebrates the completion of their ADA-approved boardwalk at the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Friday, September 13, 2024 at 5:30 - 6:30pm.





ADA accessible pathway above the forest

Photo courtesy KBG

The boardwalk opened last week. There are trails throughout Kruckeberg but this is an elevated boardwalk down a steep hillside, suitable for wheelchair users as well as more able-bodied visitors.



"It's like floating through the treetops," said garden director JP Sauerlander.

Floating above the trees

Photo courtesy KBG

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden at 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177 Open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

March - October: 10am-5pm

November - February: 10am-3pm

Admission is free, but a donation is appreciated!

The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is a living collection of native and rare plants that serves as a gathering place for the community to learn, be inspired, and feel connected to the natural world.



Gather for light refreshments with representatives from the City of Shoreline, our design and construction partners FORMA and Mithun, and the Kruckeberg and Shoreline community that helped to make this happen!﻿No registration required -- all we need is you and your feet!