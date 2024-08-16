Feria Viva Latinoamerica August 24, 2024 in LFP
Friday, August 16, 2024
Saturday, August 24, 2024
¡SAVE THE DATE - SATURDAY AUGUST 24! ¡Come Together and Celebrate! Join the community in celebrating Latin American culture in Washington State at Feria Viva Latinoamerica 2024!
- WHEN: Saturday August 24, 2024
- WHERE: Pfingst Animal Acres Park, 17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
- LIVE MUSIC
- DANCE & FUN
- FOOD & CRAFT
- FASHION SHOW
- FREE ENTRY!!
Immerse in a cultural festival filled with live music, a fashion show, delicious food, handmade treasures, community services, and more! Come with family and friends and enjoy a variety of mouthwatering dishes and discover unique handmade products from Latin America.
We'll see you on Saturday, August 24th, starting at 11am at the beautiful Animal Acres Park, Lake Forest Park. Get ready to dance and soak up the joy and good vibes at Feria Viva Latinoamerica 2024.
¡Come Together! ¡Collaborate and flourish! ¡Be Nice! ¡Be Happy!
