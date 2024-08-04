Fish Prints and Shakespeare - make a full day of it August 10, 2024 at Pfingst Animal Acres Park

Sunday, August 4, 2024


Arts in the Park
Saturday, August 10, 2024
2:00 - 6:00 PM

Pfingst Animal Acres Park 17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park
(Note: speed limits strictly enforced)

Spend the day in the park experiencing art, local organizations, theater, and community.

This free and family-friendly event features hands-on kid's art, Shakespeare, movement, food, artists and local community organizations.

Volunteers Needed

Double Dutch Divas will be jumping and inspiring movement through their jump roping skills. Watch the performance and try jumping yourself. Starting at 2:30.

Last Leaf Productions will perform William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing at 4:00pm.

More Details About Arts in The Park ​
  • Chairs - bring a picnic blanket or a low backed chair (high-back chairs aren't ideal, but if you do bring one, we do need you to sit in the back row so you don't restrict your neighbor's view)
  • Restrooms - there is 1 porta potty on site

Fish Prints are back!


Posted by DKH at 11:18 PM
Tags: , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  