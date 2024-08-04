Fish Prints and Shakespeare - make a full day of it August 10, 2024 at Pfingst Animal Acres Park
Sunday, August 4, 2024
Arts in the Park
Saturday, August 10, 2024
2:00 - 6:00 PM
Pfingst Animal Acres Park 17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park
(Note: speed limits strictly enforced)
Spend the day in the park experiencing art, local organizations, theater, and community.
This free and family-friendly event features hands-on kid's art, Shakespeare, movement, food, artists and local community organizations.
Volunteers Needed
Double Dutch Divas will be jumping and inspiring movement through their jump roping skills. Watch the performance and try jumping yourself. Starting at 2:30.
Last Leaf Productions will perform William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing at 4:00pm.
More Details About Arts in The Park
- Chairs - bring a picnic blanket or a low backed chair (high-back chairs aren't ideal, but if you do bring one, we do need you to sit in the back row so you don't restrict your neighbor's view)
- Restrooms - there is 1 porta potty on site
Fish Prints are back!
