4th Annual Safety Day a Success

The ever popular Dunk Tank with police

chief Hardan cooling off on a hot day Saturday, July 13th, the Lake Forest Park Police Department hosted its 4th Annual Safety Day.





The event was a great success, drawing 400 - 500 attendees throughout the day. Over 130 life vests and more than 100 bike helmets were distributed to the community.





Kids enjoyed free "safety bags", a bounce house, and a cotton candy machine. A big thanks to the LFP Rotary for funding the helmets and vests!



The fair provided a fun-filled day of outdoor safety education for children, featuring biking and water activities.





Goodie bags,bicycle helmets, and life vests for the kids On this hot and beautiful day, Shoreline Fire used their truck fire hoses to cool off the kids (and parents!).







Representatives from King County Search and Rescue and LFP Police Officers discussed outdoor and water safety while giving away bicycle helmets and life jackets.

NEMCo joined the event to go over emergency management and show off their search and rescue tools.

The Northsound Police Foundation and the Regional Crisis Response Agency also participated, adding valuable information and support.

Fish and Wildlife attended to provide educational material and answer questions.

The US Coast Guard assisted with their interactive robot boat,

Shoreline Fire offered tours of the fire truck, and

LFP police cars were showcased.

Food vendors Macho Burgers and Nekter Juice Bar provided delicious refreshments. The children participated in a bicycle obstacle course to learn about traffic safety and considerate cycling, ending with a "Bike Wash", which was a huge hit!

One of the highlights for many kids was throwing softballs that dunked Mayor French and Police Chief Harden in the water, watching them submerge in the cold, refreshing water while wearing safety life vests!





