4th Annual Safety Day a Success
Sunday, August 4, 2024
|The ever popular Dunk Tank with police
chief Hardan cooling off on a hot day
The event was a great success, drawing 400 - 500 attendees throughout the day. Over 130 life vests and more than 100 bike helmets were distributed to the community.
Kids enjoyed free "safety bags", a bounce house, and a cotton candy machine. A big thanks to the LFP Rotary for funding the helmets and vests!
The fair provided a fun-filled day of outdoor safety education for children, featuring biking and water activities.
|Goodie bags,bicycle helmets, and life vests for the kids
The children participated in a bicycle obstacle course to learn about traffic safety and considerate cycling, ending with a "Bike Wash", which was a huge hit!
- Representatives from King County Search and Rescue and LFP Police Officers discussed outdoor and water safety while giving away bicycle helmets and life jackets.
- NEMCo joined the event to go over emergency management and show off their search and rescue tools.
- The Northsound Police Foundation and the Regional Crisis Response Agency also participated, adding valuable information and support.
- Fish and Wildlife attended to provide educational material and answer questions.
- The US Coast Guard assisted with their interactive robot boat,
- Shoreline Fire offered tours of the fire truck, and
- LFP police cars were showcased.
- Food vendors Macho Burgers and Nekter Juice Bar provided delicious refreshments.
One of the highlights for many kids was throwing softballs that dunked Mayor French and Police Chief Harden in the water, watching them submerge in the cold, refreshing water while wearing safety life vests!
