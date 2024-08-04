Driver sentenced for hit and run that killed a Shoreline mother in 2021

On November 16, 2021, a Shoreline mom was driving her daughter to soccer practice when she was hit by an impaired driver who ran from the scene.





The collision took place in Shoreline at the intersection of N 185th and Linden Ave N.





Diane Marx was killed immediately and her two young daughters injured. ( see our previous story





On July 25, 2024 the driver, Aaron Ott, accepted a plea agreement for counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, hit-and-run felony death, and reckless driving that will put him in jail for over ten years.





According to reporting on Fox13Seattle.com





"Officials said Ott was speeding when he crashed into Diane’s car near the intersection of Linden Ave N and N 185th Street. Investigators said Ott ran away from the scene and hid in a shed before officers found and arrested him. According to court documents, a Drug Recognition Expert Officer was called to the scene where Ott admitted he drank, took Xanax and Adderall on that fateful day.





"A King County judge sentenced Ott to 10 years and nine months in prison. He was ordered not to contact the Marx family and will be enrolled in alcohol and substance abuse treatment. A judge also ordered Ott to wear a portable alcohol breath device immediately after his release for 18 months."











