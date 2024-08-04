Sana Biotechnology to open a facility in Bothell to create and deliver engineered cells as medicines for patients

1st District Congresswoman Suzan DelBene joined Sana executives for a ribbon cutting ceremony

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, has entered into a lease agreement to develop an approximately 80,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Bothell, Washington.





Sana executives used sledgehammers on a wall for the groundbreaking ceremony

The Bothell facility will replace their Fremont, California facility and is designed to support the manufacturing of Sana's multiple product candidates across the company's cell and gene therapy portfolio as they enter late-stage clinical development and early commercial supply.

“We have long viewed an internal manufacturing capability as core to our long-term success in consistently making these complex medicines at the scale and cost needed to maximize our impact,” said Steve Harr, Sana’s President and Chief Executive Officer.



“This new facility enables us to continue to develop our internal manufacturing with no anticipated impact to the timing of our programs, and in a more cost-effective manner.”



Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients.







The site will officially open in 2025.