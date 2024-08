48 households in northwest Shoreline without

power at 2am. One each at two locations in LFP. There are just a few households in Shoreline without power at 2am after the dramatic thunder and lightning storm knocked out power to some parts of City Light's service area.





What happened at your house? Some people report their lights flickering, some had no power interruptions.





I was happy to get my plants watered.





--Diane Hettrick