Edmonds Driftwood Players is looking for an experienced Stage Manager to join the Miracle on 34th Street, the Play team!





If you (or someone you know) have experience calling cues, coordinating teams, and managing communications, we would love to meet you!









We have multiple volunteers interested in splitting ASM duties to support the Stage Manager. All production team members are volunteers with a nominal stipend provided to help offset costs of participation. The Stage Manager stipend is $600.