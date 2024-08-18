Edmonds Driftwood Players is looking for an experienced Stage Manager
Sunday, August 18, 2024
If you (or someone you know) have experience calling cues, coordinating teams, and managing communications, we would love to meet you!
We have multiple volunteers interested in splitting ASM duties to support the Stage Manager. All production team members are volunteers with a nominal stipend provided to help offset costs of participation. The Stage Manager stipend is $600.
For schedule and additional details, please visit: www.EdmondsDriftwoodPlayers.org/volunteer/
0 comments:
Post a Comment