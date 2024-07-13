Southbound I-5 lane closures in Shoreline and north Seattle for maintenance overnight Saturday, July 13, 2024
The two left lanes on southbound Interstate 5 between NE 155th Street and NE 130th Street in Shoreline / north Seattle will close from 11pm Saturday, July 13, 2024 until 4am Sunday, July 14 for sign maintenance.
Washington State Department of Transportation crews will perform repairs on an express lane sign. People traveling in the area should plan for delays during this lane closure.
People can receive real-time travel information via the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.
