Lake Forest Park councilmembers oppose rapid transit improvements on Bothell Way

An aerial view from the Sound Transit plan shows the proposed northeast-bound bus lane some Lake Forest Park council members oppose (in blue) By Oliver Moffat By Oliver Moffat





At their June 27, 2024 meeting , the Lake Forest Park city council debated a proposed letter to Sound Transit opposing a rapid transit bus lane on Bothell Way.The letter, sponsored by Deputy Mayor Lorri Bodi , called the highway a “green residential corridor and city gateway”, and called on Sound Transit to preserve trees and shrubs between 153rd and 165th by removing a proposed northeast-bound bus lane and shrinking a bus station at 165th street. “No other city will face such inequitable impacts,” the letter argued. Councilmember Semra Riddle declined to sign the letter because it lacked specifics. “We're not Traffic Engineers and so some of these elements I think are overreaching what we are able to say,” she said. Riddle also disagreed the city has suffered unfairly compared to the impact neighboring cities have experienced from mass transit projects. “Yes, we do have disproportionate impacts right now but that's because those impacts have already been made to our neighboring cities.”The proposed letter asks Sound Transit to remove a northeast-bound Business Access and Transit (BAT) lane between 153rd and 165th Streets - forcing busses to merge into regular traffic. The city and Sound Transit disagree about how much delay this change would cause for bus riders. Sound Transit says the BAT lane will save commuters 2.3 minutes at rush hour while estimates in the Lake Forest Park letter said removal of the BAT lane will delay commuters by 1.5 minutes.