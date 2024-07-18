Shoreline Place redevelopment

Looking southwest, over the top of Town & Country Market (silo)

Drone photo by David Carlos

Merlone Geier is in the process of redeveloping the former 1960’s era Aurora Square Sears into Shoreline Place. Merlone Geier is in the process of redeveloping the former 1960’s era Aurora Square Sears into Shoreline Place.





This multi-phased mixed use project will incorporate previous planning efforts from the City and community while creating shopping and living experiences that meet current market demands and reflect the unique characteristics of the area.





For additional updates and information visit www.ShorelinePlace.com





Still in the plans are a small "town green" as well as a dog park and retail spaces. Round Table Pizza and Chipotle are open on the lower level and they have signed leases with Mod Pizza, and Big Chicken.





Looking east, the Town & Country silo is to the right. Straight ahead is Pet Evolution, next to Bed Bath & Beyond. The new construction site has been completely cleared. Drone photo by David Carlos.







Construction materials and equipment and huge piles of dirt on the lower level, looking directly south

Drone photo by David Carlos

Sears building. Drone photo by David Carlos

Front and center is the old Sears building. In the background, the six story Department of Transportation building. Behind Sears is a former auxiliary parking lot, now used for construction equipment and next to it are the piles of dirt.





In the lower, right corner, cars are parked at existing businesses on a separate land parcel, not owned by Merlone Geier.





--Diane Hettrick







