It's A Summer Splash Party
Monday, July 1, 2024
Sunset School Park 17840 10th Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177 on Saturday, July 13, from 3 to 5pm.
There will be sprinklers to run through, a slip and slide, a giant sling shot for water balloons, and all kinds of summer water related fun activities.
Rain doesn't stop the fun!
An activity of the Richmond Highlands Neighborhood Association, everyone is invited for a fun summer afternoon.
Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. No pets, please.
Questions? Contact PeteGerhard@gmail.com
