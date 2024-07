It's A Summer Splash Party

Shoreline families are invited to a fun and free family event at Sunset School Park 17840 10th Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177 on Saturday, July 13, from 3 to 5pm.





There will be sprinklers to run through, a slip and slide, a giant sling shot for water balloons, and all kinds of summer water related fun activities.





Rain doesn't stop the fun!





An activity of the Richmond Highlands Neighborhood Association , everyone is invited for a fun summer afternoon.





Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. No pets, please.