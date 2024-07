Photo copyright Gloria Z. Nagler

I believe this is an Asian Lady Beetle, not a true ladybug, brought to the U.S. to control other insects that live on plants such as aphids and mites.





Apparently, they sometimes reproduce enough to be pests themselves.





Spotted this lovely creature in a community garden in King County last week.





--Gloria Z. Nagler