Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Upcoming restoration work party events with the Green Shoreline Partnership!
Please join Forest Stewards at Brugger's Bog Park to remove noxious weeds to make room for native plants on Sunday, June 23rd. Register online here.
More events:
Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about the Green Shoreline Partnership.
- Hamlin Park in the upper forest on Friday, June 14
- Hamlin Park meadow on Wednesday, June 12 and Saturday, June 15
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Park on Saturday, June 15
- Twin Ponds Park Sunday, June 16
