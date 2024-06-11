Shoreline Farmers Market to host Second Annual Shoreline Pride Celebration on Saturday, June 15, 2024



The Shoreline Farmers Market (SFM) is thrilled to announce the second annual Celebrate Pride in Shoreline event on Saturday, June 15th. This vibrant and inclusive event in the heart of Shoreline will be a joyous acknowledgment of love, diversity, and equality. The Shoreline Farmers Market (SFM) is thrilled to announce the second annual Celebrate Pride in Shoreline event on Saturday, June 15th. This vibrant and inclusive event in the heart of Shoreline will be a joyous acknowledgment of love, diversity, and equality.





Assigned Gay at Band (AGAB), an all-Queer marching band, will perform two sets. Cody James Megargee, a Shoreline-based queer, trans and disabled visual artist, will showcase his commissioned Celebrate Pride poster art, which will be available for sale with a portion of the proceeds going to Lambert House. Alethea Myers of the Face Paintery will offer colorful designs for attendees.





Mary Hale, City of Shoreline Recreation Specialist (left), Amanda Zollner, City of Shoreline Recreation Supervisor (right) sharing resources at the 2023 Pride at the Market event.







“As an openly gay resident and Shoreline business owner, I’m proud to be a board member of the Shoreline Farmers Market and especially to be involved in the Pride event,” said Zephyr Paquette, steering committee member and the owner of Le Petit Paquet in Richmond Beach. “The Market brings together an array of diversity, includes all, and is working very specifically on fighting food insecurity.”

Attendees are invited to visit their favorite farmers and makers, connect with their neighbors, and enjoy the Pride lounge. Key resources from local organizations will be on hand for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, their loved ones, and the community at large.



“I was fortunate to participate in the first Shoreline Farmers Market Pride in 2023. Seeing all the shoppers sporting their rainbows and flags was wonderful.” said owner of Alluria Candles and Pride Steering Committee member Sarah Fletcher. “As an out and proud vendor, I appreciate the welcoming environment that the market offers its queer vendors. Wishing everyone a very happy Pride in 2024, remember to shop local and support your queer creators.”

Shoreline Farmers Market Director Trinitee King (left), with City of Shoreline Public Art Coordinator Mylinda Sneed (right) at the 2023 Pride at the Market event.

A grassroots 501(c)(3) organization, the Shoreline Farmers Market has partnered with the City of Shoreline and the Port of Seattle to present this event.



"While we have come a long way since Stonewall, we know there is still work to do," stated Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts. "That is why celebrating Pride is so important. No one should be fearful of being who they are. I am proud to live in a community that celebrates its diversity, and I am proud to be an LGBTQ+ ally."

The Pride Celebration at the Shoreline Farmers Market will take place on June 15, 2024, from 10am to 2pm. The market is conveniently located at This year, the SFM has formed a dedicated steering committee to shape the Pride celebration, ensuring it embodies a spirit of inclusiveness. Composed of community members, market vendors, and local leaders, the committee has worked tirelessly to create an event that everyone can enjoy.Attendees are invited to visit their favorite farmers and makers, connect with their neighbors, and enjoy the Pride lounge. Key resources from local organizations will be on hand for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, their loved ones, and the community at large.A grassroots 501(c)(3) organization, the Shoreline Farmers Market has partnered with the City of Shoreline and the Port of Seattle to present this event.The Pride Celebration at the Shoreline Farmers Market will take place on June 15, 2024, from 10am to 2pm. The market is conveniently located at 18821 Aurora Avenue N , across from the YMCA and Sky Nursery. Walk, bike, bus, or drive and park. This event is wheelchair accessible.





Open to the public. Free admission. All are encouraged to attend and show their support for equality and inclusivity. Festive dress encouraged.







Featuring several local artists, this year’s Pride celebration builds on the success of the inaugural 2023 event. Emmy-nominated entertainer, writer and activist Sasha Scarlett will MC the day's activities.