Summer Camp Experience for 9 to 17 year old youth
Sunday, June 9, 2024
Looking for something fun and creative for your 9 to 17 year old?
The RBCC Players are offering a Summer Camp Experience June 24 - 28, 20243
Your youth and young adult will spend a week learning, playing, and creating to bring you an original story on stage. What a great way to keep them occupied and help them build confidence!
Or perhaps, you have a burgeoning actor or actress at home ages 15 - 19? We are offering a Make Your Audition Great Workshop as well.
Location: Richmond Beach Congregational Church, corner or NW Richmond Beach Rd & 15th Ave NW, (Lower Level-West Side), Shoreline, WA.
Location: Richmond Beach Congregational Church, corner or NW Richmond Beach Rd & 15th Ave NW, (Lower Level-West Side), Shoreline, WA.
0 comments:
Post a Comment