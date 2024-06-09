Rail and Sail Travel Talk at the Senior Activity Center Tuesday, June 11, 2024



Rail and Sail Travel Talk June 11, 2024





Come join us for another fun and engaging travel talk with seasoned international travel expert Tyson Verse for a presentation on the dos and don’ts of travel insurance for seniors.





Tyson will also talk about his recent and upcoming travels as well as hosting a question-answer session.





For more information, call the senior center at 206-365-1536





