Rail and Sail Travel Talk at the Senior Activity Center Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Rail and Sail Travel Talk June 11, 2024

Come join us for another fun and engaging travel talk with seasoned international travel expert Tyson Verse for a presentation on the dos and don’ts of travel insurance for seniors. 

Tyson will also talk about his recent and upcoming travels as well as hosting a question-answer session. 

Light snacks will be provided!

Tuesday June 11, 2024 from 1:15pm - 2:30pm at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center. 18560 1st Ave NE. Shoreline, WA 98155. Southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus. Free parking.

For more information, call the senior center at 206-365-1536


