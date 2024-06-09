Juneteenth: More Than a Day - celebration in Mountlake Terrace Saturday June 15, 2024
Sunday, June 9, 2024
TIME: 11am – 3pm
COST: Free
LOCATION: Mountlake Terrace Library and Civic Campus. 23204 58th Avenue W.
Celebrate the history and spirit of Juneteenth with hands-on family-friendly activities, entertainment, engaging speakers from the community, and a delightful array of free food from local vendors!
Everyone is welcome.
Join The Access Project, Project Girl Mentoring Program, Sno-Isle Libraries, City of Mountlake Terrace DEI Commission and City Council, and community partners for our 2024 Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 15 from 11am - 3pm at the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus, 23204 58th Ave W.
This community event is a day of remembrance, education, and joy, honoring the Black/African American emancipation and the end of the U.S. Civil War.
