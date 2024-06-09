Juneteenth: More Than a Day - celebration in Mountlake Terrace Saturday June 15, 2024



Join The Access Project, Project Girl Mentoring Program, Sno-Isle Libraries, City of Mountlake Terrace DEI Commission and City Council, and community partners for our 2024 Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 15 from 11am - 3pm at the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus, 23204 58th Ave W.





This community event is a day of remembrance, education, and joy, honoring the Black/African American emancipation and the end of the U.S. Civil War.





The program will include a DJ, photo booth, community resources, activities for youth, panels with community leaders, a presentation and exhibit by Georgia Payne on Underground Railroad Code Quilts, and free food provided by three local vendors: L&S Soul food and BBQ, Navis Catering Kitchen, and Yummy Box.





Everyone is welcome.