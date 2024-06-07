Strawberry Festival: Food and Activities for All





You’ve saved the date, now here’s what you have to look forward to.



From the parade to live music, Strawberry Festival activities have one goal in mind — building community. Bring your family and invite your neighbors to join us for a day of fun, food, and togetherness.



Community Parade Kickoff

Help us kick off the start of the festival by participating in the Strawberry Festival Community Parade, starting at 11:45am and led by the Shorewood High School drumline. This year’s parade theme is Olympics! Represent your country or favorite sport and march the park perimeter together to kick off the festival! All ages are welcome.



Kids Activities

While parents enjoy strawberry shortcakes, kids can get wiggles out in the bounce houses, play carnival games, get their faces painted, complete an art project, blow bubbles, draw with chalk, and of course, play on the playground with friends.







It’s not a festival without music and Tom Petersen has lined up some great bands. While you browse the booths of local businesses and grab some food truck grub, jam to three different bands playing everything from rock and blues to jazz and salsa!



Strawberry Shortcake

Whatever you munch on, save room for our traditional strawberry shortcake — a must at the Strawberry Festival! The Richmond Beach Community Association serves this treat as a nod to our neighborhood’s strawberry farm heritage. Fresh strawberries from Town & Country and whipped cream are piled on top of shortcakes from Edmonds Bakery.





Food Trucks

Be sure to come hungry because you’ll have plenty of food options. Four food trucks will serve everything from Indian to Mexican to Southern food. Grab a street taco from Isidro’s, an espresso from Vulpine, pizza from Oskar’s, or an authentic po’boy from Where Ya At Matt.



Parking

Please plan to walk or carpool to this popular event. If needed, limited overflow parking will be available at the Richmond Beach Congregational Church, in the upper lot located off 15th Avenue.



Join Us!

