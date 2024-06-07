Energize Shoreline program on heat pumps will qualify participants for a $1,000 discount

Tuesday, June 11, from 7-8 pm. Online . Sign up here.

Wednesday, July 24, from 6-8 pm. In-person or online. Registration link coming soon!

Tuesday, August 20, from 7-8 pm. Online. Registration link coming soon!

You’ll meet select heat pump installers and be able to sign up for a free site assessment to determine which heat pump system is right for your home.Energize Shoreline workshops are open to anyone! If you are interested in learning more about heat pumps, or are ready to install one, we encourage you to attend one of the Energize Shoreline workshops to learn more!Sign up for a workshop today!Note: You must attend a workshop to qualify for the exclusive Energize Shoreline $1,000 discount.