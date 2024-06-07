Energize Shoreline program on heat pumps will qualify participants for a $1,000 discount
Friday, June 7, 2024
Community members will have the opportunity to learn about heat pumps, the benefits to installing them, and much more.
People who attend the workshops are also eligible for a $1,000 discount.
Energize Shoreline | City of Shoreline
Our free virtual and in-person workshops will provide information on heat pump technology, energy savings, and available financial incentives.
You’ll meet select heat pump installers and be able to sign up for a free site assessment to determine which heat pump system is right for your home.
Energize Shoreline workshops are open to anyone! If you are interested in learning more about heat pumps, or are ready to install one, we encourage you to attend one of the Energize Shoreline workshops to learn more!
Sign up for a workshop today!
- Tuesday, June 11, from 7-8 pm. Online. Sign up here.
- Wednesday, July 24, from 6-8 pm. In-person or online. Registration link coming soon!
- Tuesday, August 20, from 7-8 pm. Online. Registration link coming soon!
