Work parties in seven parks this weekend - take your pick

Friday, June 7, 2024


Help the Green Shoreline Partnership restore our forests! We are working in 7 different parks this weekend!

Join us Saturday in any of the following parks:
and join us Sunday for more restoration fun in another area of Twin Ponds!

Sign up at our online portal or any of the links above. No experience necessary. Just bring your enthusiasm! We look forward to restoring with you.

Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about Green Shoreline Partnership.


