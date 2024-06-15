SR 520 closed across Lake Washington in Seattle this weekend beginning Friday night, June 14, 2024

Saturday, June 15, 2024

520 bridge closed this weekend
SEATTLE – People traveling across Lake Washington should plan for a weekend State Route 520 closure this weekend. 

The SR 520 closure spans from Interstate 5 in Seattle to 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill and lasts from 11pm Friday, June 14, through 5am Monday, June 17.

The SR 520 Trail will also close across the lake over the weekend. In addition, a section of the Bill Dawson Trail between East Calhoun Street and Montlake Boulevard will also close.


