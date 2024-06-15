Sno-Isle Genealogy will help with your research

Sno-Isle library at Heritage Park in Lynnwood Are you out of research ideas to find an elusive ancestor? Are you out of research ideas to find an elusive ancestor?









To make a reservation call 425-775-6267 to leave a message in a clear voice. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment if we can understand the message.





Margaret Summitt is an experienced researcher who can direct your research efforts in the free 40 minute session. If the four sessions are filled you will be placed on a waiting list for the next "brick wall" day.





