Local student on University of Wisconsin-Madison spring Dean's List
Saturday, June 15, 2024
|University of Wisconsin - Madison
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.
Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, AWARD
Seattle, WA 98125
Ian Zhou, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
