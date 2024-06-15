Local student on University of Wisconsin-Madison spring Dean's List

University of Wisconsin - Madison MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester.





To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.





Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, AWARD

Seattle, WA 98125





Ian Zhou, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List







