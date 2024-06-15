Shoreline student named to Dean's List at U Wisconsin-Superior

University of Wisconsin - Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. (June 11, 2024) - The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Yu Sato of Shoreline to the Dean's List for academic achievement during the Spring 2024 semester.









To be named to the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).Founded in 1893 as a teacher's college, UW-Superior has more than 50 program offerings, select online and graduate programs, competitive Division III athletics programs, continuing education, research and scholarship programs that support the community and region.The University of Wisconsin-Superior is a nationally recognized public liberal arts institution of more than 2,700 students in the Superior-Duluth, Minnesota, metropolitan area. UW-Superior has more than 50 program offerings, select online and graduate programs, competitive Division III athletics programs, continuing education, research and scholarship programs that support the community and region.