Local student graduates from Southwestern College

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Southwestern College - Kansas
WINFIELD, Kan. (June 6, 2024) - 

Southwestern College held Commencement exercises Sunday, May 5, in Winfield. 

The ceremony was preceded by receptions for graduates and their families, and the Order of the Mound honorary society induction which represents the top 10% academically.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR

Seattle, WA

Gannon Dow, Bachelor of Arts, Business Administration

Southwestern College is a private liberal arts college, founded in 1885 by Methodists in south central Kansas. Today its Winfield campus is the residential hub that guides students to lives of meaning and service, with well-rounded academic and extra-curricular offerings attracting traditional-aged students from throughout the nation and world. 

Southwestern College Professional Studies provides options for online students in any location and has been named a top provider for persons serving in the military. The college continues to be affiliated with the United Methodist Church and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission to offer bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees.



