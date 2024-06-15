Edmonds Driftwood Players – announcing 66th season
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Edmonds, WA – June 14, 2024 – Edmonds Driftwood Players is excited to announce our upcoming 2024-2025 Season 66, which will include four mainstage productions. We feel incredibly grateful to be headed into our 66th Season of theatre in Edmonds and look forward to celebrating with the community!
Season subscriptions go on sale for return subscribers on July 9 and for new subscribers on July 23. Tickets for individual shows go on sale July 30.
Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based, non-profit community theatre with the mission to produce live theatre that entertains, enriches, and engages the community. Established in 1958, Edmonds Driftwood Players is one of the oldest continually operating community theatres in Washington State.
In addition to mainstage productions, we produce an annual Festival of Shorts, which consists of eight short plays centered around a different theme each year. The finalists are selected from hundreds of playwright submissions from around the world by volunteer reading groups who were given blind copies for rating.
Our annual playwriting festival provides an opportunity for playwrights to have their works brought to life on stage, as well as gain recognition and potential awards. Past winners have later been developed into full-length award-winning plays!
EDP’s New Works program includes First Draft, a staged reading series of nearly production-ready scripts curated by the members of Driftwood After Dark (EDP’s group of local playwrights). With a few rehearsals and minimal staging elements, First Draft readings give audiences an opportunity to experience the sorts of plays not usually included in the Mainstage Season, and to be a part of the development process by participating in post-reading feedback sessions to help playwrights further polish their work.
EDP also has an education program which includes camps for students to learn the ins and outs of putting on a production as well as classes and workshops. Additionally, Take a Kid to the Theatre is our outreach program that allows us to share the joy and wonder of live theatre with families in local shelters and transitional housing.
Edmonds Driftwood Players also offers annual scholarships for deserving students interested in pursuing theatre education at any college, university or technical school in the United States.
2024-2025 Season 66 Mainstage Productions:
Murder Inn (September 13-October 6, 2024)
- By Howard Voland and Keith McGregor
- Show Synopsis: Murder Inn is set in New England, at the Barnsley Inn, a dilapidated eighteenth century inn, which is supposedly haunted by Marco, a knife-throwing poltergeist. A group of tourists, on a tour - Ghosts and Ghouls of New England - is forced, by a storm, to make an unscheduled stop at the Barnsley. What looks to be an unpleasant and uncomfortable detour soon turns into a night of mayhem and madness as knives begin to pop up… in the most unexpected places. As the storm builds and the body count rises, the survivors try to figure out who done it. And even more important- who’s likely to have it done to them next?
Miracle on 34th Street, The Play (November 22-December 15, 2024)
- Adapted by Mountain Community Theater from the novel by Valentine Davies. Based upon the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture Miracle on 34th Street.
- Show Synopsis: By chance, Kris Kringle, an old man in a retirement home, gets a job working as Santa for Macy's. Kris unleashes waves of good will with Macy's customers and the commercial world of New York City by referring parents to other stores to find exactly the toy their child has asked for. Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy's vocational counselor, who plots to have Kris shanghaied to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing. Especially at stake is one little girl's belief in Santa. In a dramatic decision, the court confirms Kris as the true Santa, allowing Susan and countless other children to experience the joy of childhood fantasy.
- Book by Peter DePietro. Music by Galen Blum, Wayne Barker, and Vinnie Martucci. Lyrics by Tom Chiodo. Based on the Parker Brothers’ Board Game
- Show Synopsis: The internationally popular game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world’s best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon. The audience receives forms to help them deduce the solution from clues given throughout the fun-filled evening. Three audience members choose from cards representing the potential murderers, weapons, and rooms; there are 216 possible solutions! Only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem. Comic antics, witty lyrics, and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room. Even after the culprit confesses, a surprise twist delights the audience.
- By Tom Smith
- Show Synopsis: Accusations, mistaken identities, and romances run wild in this traditional, laugh-out-loud farce. Two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent's doors open, but Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiancées, are hot on their trail. They go undercover as a nun and priest, but their presence, combined with the addition of a new nun, spurs paranoia throughout the convent that spies have been sent from Rome to shut them down. Wine and secrets are inevitably spilled as everyone tries to preserve the convent and reconnect with lost loves.
$110 General Adult (19-59); $100 Youth/Senior/Military. Season subscriptions are on sale for return subscribers on JULY 9, 2024, and for new subscribers on JULY 23, 2024. Available by phone at 425-774-9600, email office@edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org, or online at www.EdmondsDriftwoodPlayers.org. The last day to purchase season 66 subscriptions is October 2, 2024.
INDIVIDUAL TICKETS:
$28 General Adult (19-59); $25 Youth/Senior/Military. Available online starting JULY 30, 2024, at www.edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org or by phone at 425-774-9600. Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ people are also available.
Our 14th Annual Festival of Shorts (June 26-29, 2025) may be added on to any subscription package or purchased individually.
WHERE: Performances at Wade James Theatre, 950 Main Street, Edmonds.
WHEN: Thursdays - Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.
