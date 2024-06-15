WeatherWatcher: Slight chance of thunderstorms

From the archives, Lightning at the view from Log Boom Park July 11, 2009

Photo by Carl Dinse





Forecast: Showery weather just in time for the weekend. Friday evening and early Saturday morning scattered showers are moving through with an ever so slight chance of a thunderstorm.





Saturday as we get more energy from the sun through the afternoon our chances increase for more showers and scattered thunderstorms. High temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 60’s. Rain showers and thunderstorms start to taper off by midnight Saturday night.





Sunday turns partly sunny, with a slight chance of some showers here and there. We begin to dry out Sunday evening. Temperatures get a little chilly Sunday night with lows down to the mid to upper 40’s.





As the saying goes, what do you call two days in a row of rain? A weekend in Seattle. Summer returns on Monday and lasts all the way through the entire week next week. High temperatures return to the 70’s with overnight lows in the low to mid 50’s.





For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com







