Shoreline council micromanages 175th pedestrian project

A sign warns pedestrians to stay off 175th street. photo by Oliver Moffat By Oliver Moffat

“I think a check-in at this point when it’s not too late to make some changes seemed to make a lot of sense,” said council member Keith Scully about why he called for the study session while also acknowledging, “this is more council micromanagement then I usually support.”













“What I’m concerned about is the cost,” said Council member Eben Pobee. “I don’t entirely agree with redesigning everything. That would not be a good decision financially,” he said. But he said he supported incorporating additional discreet modifications to save more trees.

Although Representative Pramila Jayapal recently announced she requested $3 million for 175th, the city doesn't have the estimated $88 million needed for the project. Citing data from the United Nation's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, council member John Ramsdell said, "the most important thing we have to do is reduce the amount of CO2 and greenhouse gasses we are emitting and that is going to be the most effective way we can save our planet. And so when I look at this report, the 175th street project, the way it is currently designed, does just that." "I didn't hear one person here say we needed four lanes between Meridian and Midvale," said Mayor Chris Roberts. "I looked and saw we have traffic volumes of about 21,000 vehicles per day in this segment… if we were to get to one lane in each direction, not only would we have reduced traffic speeds, we would make it easier for pedestrians to cross two lanes of traffic instead of four lanes of traffic west of Meridian Park elementary. We might be able to get protected bike lanes, sidewalks and buffers in the existing right of way," he said. Grant applications for bike lanes and sidewalks that meet route directness and level of traffic stress standards are more competitive.





On Monday, June 3 , council members Keith Scully and Annette Ademasu called the city’s traffic engineers back to the council chambers to listen to input from residents concerned about trees that will be removed to make way for sidewalks and bike lanes along the 175th corridor.The Shoreline city council has approved the 175th corridor project seven times since 2018 ; not to mention the times when the council reviewed the plan in the Transportation Improvement Plan and the Capital Improvement Plan