Lake Forest Park/Richmond Beach/Shoreline READS Author Event with Claire Dederer

Tuesday, July 30, 7-8pm

Third Place Commons Stage

Join a presentation with local author, Claire Dederer , as she discusses her book, Monsters: A Fan's Dilemma In the deeply personal Monsters Claire Dederer asks whether we can separate art and artist when the artist turns out to be morally stained. Dederer also challenges the reader, asking us to examine our own reactions to the creations of "monstrous" men and women.Third Place Books offers 20% off on this title June 1-July 31.Sponsored by the City of Lake Forest Park’s Library Advisory Committee, Friends of the Shoreline, Richmond Beach, Lake Forest Park Libraries, and Third Place Books.Registration not required.