Lake Forest Park/Richmond Beach/Shoreline READS Author Event with Claire Dederer
Thursday, June 6, 2024
Tuesday, July 30, 7-8pm
Third Place Commons Stage
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/6655f849738d8310ebd93284
Shoreline and Richmond Beach Libraries have joined with Lake Forest Park READS again this year, marking the 19th year of this community literary event.
Join a presentation with local author, Claire Dederer, as she discusses her book, Monsters: A Fan's Dilemma.
In the deeply personal Monsters, Claire Dederer asks whether we can separate art and artist when the artist turns out to be morally stained. Dederer also challenges the reader, asking us to examine our own reactions to the creations of "monstrous" men and women.
Third Place Books offers 20% off on this title June 1-July 31.
Sponsored by the City of Lake Forest Park’s Library Advisory Committee, Friends of the Shoreline, Richmond Beach, Lake Forest Park Libraries, and Third Place Books.
Registration not required.
In the deeply personal Monsters, Claire Dederer asks whether we can separate art and artist when the artist turns out to be morally stained. Dederer also challenges the reader, asking us to examine our own reactions to the creations of "monstrous" men and women.
Third Place Books offers 20% off on this title June 1-July 31.
Sponsored by the City of Lake Forest Park’s Library Advisory Committee, Friends of the Shoreline, Richmond Beach, Lake Forest Park Libraries, and Third Place Books.
Registration not required.
0 comments:
Post a Comment