KCSO drug team arrests eight members of Burien narcotics production and distribution ring

Good boi Quinn!

On 05/30/24, Burien/ Precinct 4 SET Detectives executed warrants at two locations in Burien related to narcotics distribution in and around the city of Burien.





Detectives observed members of this Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) distribute narcotics to customers residing at a Burien encampment and to customers near Burien City Hall.







This investigation involved several warrants and over 100 hours of surveillance by detectives. After the warrants were served our investigation determined this DTO was manufacturing narcotics at both locations to include pressing fentanyl powder into kilo size bricks.







The warrant resulted in 8 arrests and 7 bookings for crimes including Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute, Manufacturing Narcotics, and Drug Conspiracy.





Two of the individuals arrested were wanted as fugitives from justice out of Oregon for previous drug charges and one had warrants out of Seattle for a previous drug distribution arrest.







At first appearance the judge released one subject and held the rest on bonds ranging between $200-$300K.







Below is a summary of evidence recovered/seized:

22,788 Fentanyl M-30 pills

19 pounds Fentanyl powder

1.36 pounds of Cocaine

263.6 grams Methamphetamine

168 grams Heroin

156.3 grams Crack Cocaine

$104,000 cash/drug proceeds seized

1 hydraulic kilo press

8 arrests and 7 booked into KCJ We commend our detectives for continuing their work interrupting the supply of narcotics in our community.



All photos courtesy KCSO.







