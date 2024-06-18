School is Out BBQ at the Shoreline Teen Center June 21, 2024
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Come to our annual School is Out BBQ at the Shoreline Teen Center!
This Friday, June 21, 2024 beginning after school at 11am
Location: Richmond Highlands Rec Center
ALL FREE!
Open to Youth 6th grade-12th grade
Teen Center Hours 11am to 9:00pm
For middle school and high school students only. The Shoreline Teen Center is a drop-in free program sponsored by the City of Shoreline that provides a safe place for teens to have fun. We serve ages 12-18.
Teens are supervised by City staff and are provided with engaging activities. Our Mission is to support youth making successful life choices by offering engaging programs that foster a sense of identity, leadership and community.
