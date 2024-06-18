At 145th groundbreaking event: Jayapal brings the funds, Inslee brings the donuts
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
|Governor Jay Inslee brought donuts to the 148th street light rail station groundbreaking event.
Photo by Oliver Moffat
By Oliver Moffat
Elected officials gathered at the Shoreline South Light Rail Station on Monday morning to celebrate the recent start of construction on the 145th roundabouts and the non-motorized bridge over I-5.
Governor Jay Inslee shouted to be heard over the roar of construction and midday I-5 traffic as he thanked workers while handing out donuts.
On a busy day, the 145th construction zone can have as many as thirty workers on site.
“I want to thank the workers that put this together. These projects are transportation projects, these are housing projects. And these are job projects,” said Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts.
|Construction is underway on 145th street at I-5 where the old signalized intersections will be replaced with roundabouts - photo by Oliver Moffat
Representative Pramila Jayapal highlighted her work to secure $4 million for the non-motorized bridge, $20 million for the completion of the 145th street corridor project, and a request for $4 million to fund Shoreline’s Trail Along the Rail.
“This is what it looks like when government puts its thumb on the scale for equity, for justice, for the environment, for business,” said Jayapal.
Currently, 145th west of I-5 is closed for construction until this fall. Pedestrians and bikes can currently use the north sidewalk of 145th but a detour on 147th is planned.
The 145th roundabout project is expected to be complete in late 2025.
The non-motorized bridge is expected to open in the spring of 2026.
0 comments:
Post a Comment