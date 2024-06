NEMCo Community Emergency Preparedness Workshop

NEMCo is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of a Community Emergency Preparedness Workshop on June 22, 2024. Join us at Kenmore Fire Station 51 from 9:00 am to noon for this vital event, open to the first 50 who register. Hurry, spots will fill up fast—check out our flyer for registration details at www.NorthshoreEMC.com

At NEMCo, we're dedicated to ensuring our community is equipped to handle emergencies. Our workshops provide hands-on training, enabling you to identify local hazards, practice using fire extinguishers, create a family emergency plan, and learn critical medical assistance techniques.Don't miss this opportunity to proactively care for your family during emergencies. Our free workshop is designed to equip you with the skills needed to assist others until first responders arrive. The program, ACT (Antidote, CPR, Tourniquet) to Save a Life, imparts life-saving skills. A presentation will be given on the hazards we face in our community and our homes, along with simple yet effective steps that citizens can take to prepare for an emergency or a disaster.Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024Time: check-in 8:30am, start at 9:00am to 12:00pmLocation: Shoreline Fire Station 51, 7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028 Registration: https://bit.ly/4bNJYSi