NEMCo Community Emergency Preparedness Workshop
Saturday, June 1, 2024
www.NorthshoreEMC.com.
At NEMCo, we're dedicated to ensuring our community is equipped to handle emergencies. Our workshops provide hands-on training, enabling you to identify local hazards, practice using fire extinguishers, create a family emergency plan, and learn critical medical assistance techniques.
Don't miss this opportunity to proactively care for your family during emergencies. Our free workshop is designed to equip you with the skills needed to assist others until first responders arrive. The program, ACT (Antidote, CPR, Tourniquet) to Save a Life, imparts life-saving skills. A presentation will be given on the hazards we face in our community and our homes, along with simple yet effective steps that citizens can take to prepare for an emergency or a disaster.
Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time: check-in 8:30am, start at 9:00am to 12:00pm
Location: Shoreline Fire Station 51, 7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028
Registration: https://bit.ly/4bNJYSi
