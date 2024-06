Shoreline Teen Center presents our annual Pride Prom dance and celebration!

Come join us at the Shoreline Teen Center June 7, 2024 for our annual Pride Prom!

Where: Richmond Highlands Recreation Center 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

When: 4:00pm - 9:00pm

Cost: 100% free, no cost for entry, food, activities, etc.

Pride Prom is a place to celebrate each other, ourselves, our originality, our community.All middle and high school-aged LGBTQ+ youth and allies are welcome.What to expect: friendly faces. music, food (panda express), crafts, video games, free books, lgbtq+ resources, a safe and inclusive environment. (ALL FREE)Hosted by: The City of Shoreline, The Shoreline Teen Center, S.A.G.E, and the Youth Outreach Leadership program, with KCLS and YouthCare as guests.Email mhale@shorelinewa.gov with any questions or concerns.