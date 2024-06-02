Maj. Gen. with ties to Shoreline addresses crowd of 500 at Memorial Day ceremony in France

Maj. Gen. James R. Kriesel

THIAUCOURT-REGNIÉVILLE, France (May 26, 2024)





Maj. Gen. James R. Kriesel, Director of Exercises and Assessments, United States European Command (USEUCOM) J7, and Reserve Component Advisor to the Commander USEUCOM, speaks to the assembled crowd of nearly 500 during the Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery Memorial Day commemoration in Thiaucourt-Regniéville, France, May 26, 2024.





Maj. Gen. Kriesel is the son of Gerhard and Joyce Kriesel of Shoreline.





Photo by Arthur McQueen,

