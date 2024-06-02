Maj. Gen. with ties to Shoreline addresses crowd of 500 at Memorial Day ceremony in France
Sunday, June 2, 2024
|Maj. Gen. James R. Kriesel
Photo by Arthur McQueen, EUCOM Public Affairs
Maj. Gen. James R. Kriesel, Director of Exercises and Assessments, United States European Command (USEUCOM) J7, and Reserve Component Advisor to the Commander USEUCOM, speaks to the assembled crowd of nearly 500 during the Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery Memorial Day commemoration in Thiaucourt-Regniéville, France, May 26, 2024.
Maj. Gen. Kriesel is the son of Gerhard and Joyce Kriesel of Shoreline.
Together, we support deterrence efforts, respond to crises and promote stability in the European theater.
The American Battle Monuments Commission oversees 21 cemeteries in six countries in Europe, where nearly 70,000 American servicemembers rest eternally.
