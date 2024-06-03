



Phillip works with his best friend, Henry Lodge, a children’s book publisher, and Henry’s wife Linda is Joanna’s best friend.





Photo by James Sipes

Henry is a philanderer and has convinced Philip to let him use their upstairs flat that evening for an amorous encounter with Miss Wilkinson. Linda is aware of Henry's unfaithfulness and has decided to have her own illicit encounter with Walter, convincing Joanna to allow her to use the same apartment.





Meanwhile, Alistair, the Markham's interior designer, has planned to get to know Sylvie (the au pair) much better in that same apartment that same evening.



This play features no fewer than eight people all trying to pair up for an evening. . The Markham's one bedroom apartment becomes the unofficial tenth member of the cast holding up under nine people running around, hiding behind closed doors and unsuccessfully under sheets.



The exceedingly well-timed exits had the Benny Hill theme song playing in my head.





This production is tremendously funny.





Photo courtesy James Sipes

The exquisite 1970s set and costumes transport you back in time perfectly.

While the use of the word queer could have been used in a derogatory way, the playwright uses it as another option for confusion for the characters.



May 31-June 23, 2024

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sunday matinees at 2:00pm

Purchase tickets here

Adults 54 & under $25

​Seniors/Students/Military $20

The action is chaos from start to finish and I loved every minute. Move Over Mrs Markham is a riotous bedroom farce, filled with misunderstandings, mix-ups, and mistaken identities.Joanna and Phillip Markham have been happily married for 14 years, and while passion may have waned, love has not.