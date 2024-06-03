CityLearn session with Dr. Susana Reyes on school funding and projections

Monday, June 3, 2024

Dr. Susana Reyes photo by Steven H. Robinson

City Learn – Shoreline School District Update, Wednesday, June 5, 7 – 8:30pm

In-person at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, or on Zoom

Join us as we host Dr. Susana Reyes, Superintendent of Shoreline School District, for an informative update session. 

Dr. Reyes will provide an "Update on Shoreline School District Funding and Projections."

Participate in-person at Shoreline City Hall, or join on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85957329546

CityLearn is a monthly opportunity to learn about timely topics in Shoreline. Hybrid meetings are open to everyone who lives and/or works in Shoreline. Participants connect directly with City Councilmembers and staff from different departments.

Note that CityLearn will take a break during the summer. The first one of the fall will be on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 with a focus on Human Services in Shoreline.


