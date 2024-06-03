Fatality fire in Shoreline

Monday, June 3, 2024

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
The previously reported residential fire in the 15700 block of Burke Ave N was a fatality fire.

On Saturday June 1, 2024 at 7:41am, Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a residential structure fire on Burke Ave N.

Upon arrival, there was already heavy fire and smoke throughout the home. 

During our search, we found a person that was unconscious/ unresponsive. Our crews brought her out of the structure and attempted to resuscitate her. Sadly, she had passed away. 

Seattle Fire Department, South County Fire responded as well. 


