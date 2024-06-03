Fatality fire in Shoreline
Monday, June 3, 2024
On Saturday June 1, 2024 at 7:41am, Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a residential structure fire on Burke Ave N.
Upon arrival, there was already heavy fire and smoke throughout the home.
During our search, we found a person that was unconscious/ unresponsive. Our crews brought her out of the structure and attempted to resuscitate her. Sadly, she had passed away.
Seattle Fire Department, South County Fire responded as well.
