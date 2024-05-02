Shoreline Team Pronto robotics team competed at FIRST Robotics World Championships in Houston TX

Team Pronto with advisors and supporters, including Shoreline Schools Superintendent Susana Reyes, center in black team shirt. Team Advisor Wes Proudlove is directly behind her and Volunteer Veronica Cook is second from right.

April 17-20, 2024 the Shoreline Team Pronto FRC Robotics team, composed of students from Shorewood and Shorecrest high schools, showcased their exceptional talent and spirit at the 2024 FIRST Robotics World Championships held in Houston, Texas.





This year’s competition, known as CRESCENDO, brought together 600 teams from 15 countries and 48 states, across 8 fields. Despite the fierce competition, Team Pronto made their mark on the Archimedes field, securing an impressive 22nd rank out of 75 teams.



In addition to their outstanding performance on the field, Team Pronto was honored with the prestigious Team Spirit Award. This accolade celebrates their extraordinary enthusiasm, partnership, and teamwork, which align perfectly with the core values of FIRST Robotics. For a small team at the event, they made a bright presence.



The Judges said about Team Pronto, “With unparalleled enthusiasm and fiery zeal, this team champions safety in their community. Their unicorns bring a touch of magic and free fist bumps to anyone they meet. If you need Pluggy, he’ll be right there, Pronto!“ Pluggie is a robotic fire hydrant that Team Pronto rebuilt for the Shoreline Fire Department.



"We are incredibly proud to represent the Shoreline School District on a global stage," said Joaquin Cordova, junior at Shorewood. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Superintendent Susana Reyes and all our supporters whose unwavering encouragement made this journey possible."



Thanks to volunteer extraordinaire Veronica Cook for the recap and photos, in addition to her invaluable support of the team and advisor Wes Proudlove!



And what a super superintendent to take a break from her Courageous Conversations About Race conference, also in Houston, and head over to support her students!



While this may have been Team Pronto's inaugural trip to the World Championships, their remarkable skill and talent assure us it will not be their last. As they continue to inspire and innovate, Team Pronto embodies the spirit of FIRST Robotics.



Congratulations to Team Pronto on their outstanding performance, and best wishes for their future endeavors.





